Belgium manager provides crucial fitness update on Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has admitted that last night's late substitution of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was one of 'precaution' as he was 'not feeling 100%'.

Speaking post-match after his sides 2-1 loss to England - with quotes relayed by the MEN - Martinez said:

"I would not say that Kevin is injured. He said he felt something. It is too early to know what he has, but he did not feel a hundred percent. It was rather a precautionary change...”

Despite Roberto Martinez not suggesting any major injury concern, the scare may rule him out of Belgium's UEFA Nations League game against Iceland on Wednesday afternoon.

With the squad already in England, De Bruyne may only be asked to make the short trip up back to Manchester to rejoin his club side in preparation for upcoming games.

