SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Belgium manager provides crucial fitness update on Kevin De Bruyne

harryasiddall

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has admitted that last night's late substitution of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was one of 'precaution' as he was 'not feeling 100%'.

Speaking post-match after his sides 2-1 loss to England - with quotes relayed by the MEN - Martinez said:

"I would not say that Kevin is injured. He said he felt something. It is too early to know what he has, but he did not feel a hundred percent. It was rather a precautionary change...”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite Roberto Martinez not suggesting any major injury concern, the scare may rule him out of Belgium's UEFA Nations League game against Iceland on Wednesday afternoon.

With the squad already in England, De Bruyne may only be asked to make the short trip up back to Manchester to rejoin his club side in preparation for upcoming games.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man United hijacked deal for strong Man City target - official bid launched, and topped

Manchester City reportedly made the first bid to sign promising Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri during the summer transfer window, despite the player ultimately signing for Manchester United, as per the latest reports from England.

Adam Booker

by

railwin

Italian giants willing to offer Man City striker a two-year deal - £7.3 million salary mentioned

Italian giants Inter Milan are willing to offer Manchester City star Sergio Agüero a two-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year.

harryasiddall

by

Nemjon

Senior Man City official opens up on Barcelona García negotiations - keeping the player 'worth more' than 'what was offered'

Manchester City’s Omar Berrada has spoken out on the failure for a deal to be struck with Barcelona for Eric García this summer, as well as his role in the team for this season, as per the latest reports from England.

Hamish MacRae

by

Ramblas

“Rubén always had the drive to play football!" - Rubén Dias' father speaks out about his son

Nearly two weeks have passed since Manchester City secured their marquee summer signing in former Benfica defender Rubén Dias, and the player's father has since spoken to the Sun to provide an insight into his son's rise to the top of the game.

Adam Booker

Potential successor to Pep Guardiola next summer identified by Man City

Manchester City have identified former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola next summer.

harryasiddall

"I'm a really big fan!" - Liverpool star praises Man City midfielder following individual awards haul

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has openly praised the performances of Kevin De Bruyne over the past 12 months, that ultimately led to the Manchester City midfielder taking home several individual awards to recognise his efforts.

Freddie Pye

"I don't really care to be honest..." - Man City star opens up on Lionel Messi transfer rumours

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on suggestions that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium in the next 12 months, during an interview while away on international duty with Belgium this week.

Freddie Pye

'I mentioned [him] talking to the teammates' - Kevin de Bruyne admits Man City squad held talks about Premier League midfielder

Aston Villa's star player Jack Grealish has not been shy in his praise of Man City's Kevin de Bruyne in the past - but, it appears, the admiration is mutual.

markgough96

Kevin de Bruyne has opened up on suggestions he is close to signing a contract extension at Man City

While away on international duty with Belgium this week, Kevin De Bruyne has been quizzed on recent suggestions that he is close to extending his current deal at Manchester City - which could see him remain at the Etihad for the next five years.

Freddie Pye

"It takes a toll, especially mentally..." Man City star shares frustrations at hectic schedule

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has given an insight into his hectic, football-dominated lifestyle, as he expresses his worries about the fixture packed schedule that he and his teammates take on this season.

Jack Walker