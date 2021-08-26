Belgium Manager Provides Crucial Injury Update On Kevin De Bruyne - Player RULED OUT of Premier League Clash With Arsenal

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will play no part in Manchester City's game against Arsenal this weekend.

Earlier this summer, De Bruyne reported for pre-season training still 'feeling pain' in the ankle that he damaged at the European Championships with Belgium.

Pep Guardiola has since maintained that the club have to be careful with the midfielder's rehabilitation process, especially with the obscurity of the injury.

It was revealed by the Times earlier this month that Kevin De Bruyne had flown to Barcelona shortly after reporting for pre-season, to see doctor Ramón Cugat for a scan of his ankle.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

Since then, the 30-year-old has made a short cameo off the bench on the opening day of the Premier League season against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, that appearance seems to have aggravated the issue.

The Belgian has not returned to training since that day, and his international coach Roberto Martinez has confirmed to the local media that his captain has 'felt some pain again.'

Speaking to Kristof Terreur, Martinez said, “He played against Spurs, but felt some pain again. He won’t play this weekend…”

This means De Bruyne will not travel with Belgium for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

READ MORE: Harry Kane confirms future amid strong Man City interest

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

“Kevin is not available," Martinez confirmed.

"As you know he had some minutes against Tottenham. But after that game he still felt some pain (in the ankle). He’s taking a different route now. He’s not gonna be playing this weekend. The idea is to see how his injury progresses.”

“It’s only right that we work together for the well-being of the player. Kevin is working really hard behind the scenes to get fully fit and to be ready for a demanding season. At the moment he’s not 100 percent fit,” Martinez concluded.

Pep Guardiola is hoping to see his back-to-back PFA Player of the Year back sooner rather than later. His presence in midfield will be vital in ensuring any success is brought to the Etihad this season.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra