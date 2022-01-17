Ben Foster Reveals 'Bromance' Between Ederson and Scott Carson In Latest Fozcast Episode

Ben Foster has given an insight into the 'bromance' between Scott Carson and Ederson in his latest podcast episode.

Ever since his arrival in 2017, Ederson has gone on to cement his reputation as one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers in the world.

The Brazilian is the embodiment of the modern-day number one and ticks every box when it comes to the demands of being the ideal Pep Guardiola goalkeeper.

As per a report by the Daily Star, Watford’s Ben Foster has revealed the reasons behind why third-choice shot-stopper Scott Carson remained at the Etihad Stadium, despite his lack of chances on his latest podcast episode, ‘Fozcast’,.

“Basically, the reason why he’s been at Man City so long is, one, he’s still obviously a very good goalkeeper”, he started by saying.

“Two, him and Ederson, they’ve got the best bromance you’ve ever seen in your life right and he’s just like the glue.

Foster continued, "Ederson sticks next to him all day, he (Carson) sticks next to Ederson. He basically just gets behind him, claps him (Ederson) everyday, says ‘You’re amazing’ and look what he does on the pitch.”

The Watford keeper concluded, “So I just think they’ll keep him going until Ederson wants to leave or something.”

With the Brazilian international contracted to the club until 2026, he is expected to continue his successful spell at the Etihad for years to come.

On the Carson front, the 36-year old’s presence is clearly valued at the club, which is why Pep Guardiola’s side signed him on a permanent deal in 2021.

While the likes of Ederson and Zack Steffen are above him in the pecking order, it is a testament to Scott Carson’s excellent pedigree that he is considered a key figure in a dressing room full of seasoned winners.

