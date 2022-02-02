Benjamin Mendy Facing Fresh Charge of Attempted Rape Following Chester Crown Court Appearance

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is facing a new charge of attempted rape following his pre-trial appearance at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, has been in custody since his arrest on August 26 after previously being charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against five different women.

Earlier this month, Mendy was granted bail under stringent conditions by Judge Patrick Thompson ahead of Wednesday's pre-trial hearing, with the Manchester City star told that he must surrender his passport, live at his home address and make no contact with complainants.

The 27-year-old, who was suspended by Manchester City in August following his arrest, arrived at Chester Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, with the trial previously set June 27 or August 1 later this year.

According to Patrick Hurst of PA Media, Mendy is facing a fresh charge of attempted rape following Wednesday's hearing at Chester Crown Court, which means the Frenchman is now accused of nine offences relating to six women in total ahead of a hearing set for July 25.

Mendy is next due to appear in court on 11 March for a further hearing, according to BBC.

Despite having been granted bail earlier this month, Mendy remained suspended by Manchester City ahead of the pre-trial hearing this week, as per Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.