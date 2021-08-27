Benjamin Mendy Remanded in Custody Following Court Appearance

Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody following a court appearance after being charged by the Cheshire Police on Thursday.

The 27-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, and is set to be remanded in custody following the rejection of a bail request.

Mendy is due in court next on September 10, and any appeal will not be heard before next week.

Following the news, City released a statement on the club's official website, that read: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today (Thursday), Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

A statement released by Cheshire Police on Thursday read: "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August.

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial."

