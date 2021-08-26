August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Benjamin Mendy Suspended By Manchester City

Manchester City have suspended left-back Benjamin Mendy, after the Frenchman was charged by Cheshire Police on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

The club have announced the suspension of Benjamin Mendy after Cheshire Police charged the 27 year-old in connection with "serious sexual offences" between October 2020 and August 2021. 

In a club statement on Thursday, Manchester City said, "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation."

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

The statement came shortly before Cheshire Constabulary announced that Benjamin Mendy had been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. 

A statement from Cheshire Police said "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault."

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault."

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021."

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August."

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial."

ESV
News

Benjamin Mendy Suspended By Manchester City

sipa_34695301
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Making Progress' In Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo - Growing 'Optimism' Of A Transfer Happening

sipa_34695580
Transfer Rumours

Portuguese Journalist Makes Huge Claim Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo To Man City

sipa_34695215
Transfer Rumours

Juventus Maintain Stance on Cristiano Ronaldo Exit Terms Following Agent Discussions

sipa_34581508
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Fresh Update on Juventus Demands for Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man City Interest

CR7
Transfer Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo Eager for New Challenge Amid Man City Links - Forward's Agent 'Ready' to Hold Talks With Juventus

sipa_33838703
News

Belgium Manager Provides Crucial Injury Update On Kevin De Bruyne - Player RULED OUT of Premier League Clash With Arsenal

sipa_33476449
Transfer Rumours

New Report Reveals Details of Man City Winger's Exit From Club - Multi-Million Deal Dependant on Club Performances THIS SEASON