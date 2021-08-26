Benjamin Mendy Suspended By Manchester City

Manchester City have suspended left-back Benjamin Mendy, after the Frenchman was charged by Cheshire Police on Thursday.

The club have announced the suspension of Benjamin Mendy after Cheshire Police charged the 27 year-old in connection with "serious sexual offences" between October 2020 and August 2021.

In a club statement on Thursday, Manchester City said, "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation."

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

The statement came shortly before Cheshire Constabulary announced that Benjamin Mendy had been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A statement from Cheshire Police said "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault."

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault."

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021."

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August."

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial."