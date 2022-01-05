Benjamin Mendy Switched to Manchester Prison Amid 'Safety Fears'

Benjamin Mendy has been moved from a privately-run prison in Liverpool, to a Category A prison in Manchester - which is believed to be one of the ‘toughest jails in the country’, as per new information.

Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City since August.

As per a report by the Sun, the 27-year old has now been driven from Liverpool’s B-HMP Altcourse, to Manchester’s top-security prison, Strangeways.

The Sun’s sources claim that on the day that Benjamin Mendy was charged with his seventh count of rape, the ‘switch’ came as ‘fears’ over his 'safety' inside the prison grew.

In addition, it is said that his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40 who has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault has also had to make the move at the same time.

One source has explained that a major reason why the switch has happened is because the cases in question are so ‘high-profile’.

It is understood that such cases can result in ‘safety’ and ‘prison management issues’. To add to this, it is believed that a Category A prison, such as Manchester-based Strangeways might be ‘better equipped’ to deal with ‘potential issues’.

However, a source familiar with Strangeways has suggested that Mendy may be in for a ‘rough time’ behind bars over there as well.

The source was quoted as saying, “He won’t know what’s hit him, coming from Altcourse, which is a privately run prison. It’s one of the toughest jails in the country. His other problems will be the amount of Man United fans in there.”

“They will be screaming his name for weeks so he won’t be getting much sleep, especially as he’s charged with sex offences. There are a lot of Blues’ fans there as well, but even the most avid will struggle to protect an alleged sex offender."

Benjamin Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie are expected to next appear in court on Friday.

