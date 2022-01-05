Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Benjamin Mendy Switched to Manchester Prison Amid 'Safety Fears'

    Benjamin Mendy has been moved from a privately-run prison in Liverpool, to a Category A prison in Manchester - which is believed to be one of the ‘toughest jails in the country’, as per new information.

    Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City since August.

    As per a report by the Sun, the 27-year old has now been driven from Liverpool’s B-HMP Altcourse, to Manchester’s top-security prison, Strangeways.

    The Sun’s sources claim that on the day that Benjamin Mendy was charged with his seventh count of rape, the ‘switch’ came as ‘fears’ over his 'safety' inside the prison grew. 

    In addition, it is said that his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40 who has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault has also had to make the move at the same time.

    One source has explained that a major reason why the switch has happened is because the cases in question are so ‘high-profile’.

    Read More

    It is understood that such cases can result in ‘safety’ and ‘prison management issues’. To add to this, it is believed that a Category A prison, such as Manchester-based Strangeways might be ‘better equipped’ to deal with ‘potential issues’.

    However, a source familiar with Strangeways has suggested that Mendy may be in for a ‘rough time’ behind bars over there as well.

    The source was quoted as saying, “He won’t know what’s hit him, coming from Altcourse, which is a privately run prison. It’s one of the toughest jails in the country. His other problems will be the amount of Man United fans in there.

    “They will be screaming his name for weeks so he won’t be getting much sleep, especially as he’s charged with sex offences. There are a lot of Blues’ fans there as well, but even the most avid will struggle to protect an alleged sex offender."

    Benjamin Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie are expected to next appear in court on Friday.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1003096409h
    News

    Benjamin Mendy Switched to Manchester Prison Amid 'Safety Fears'

    25 seconds ago
    City players cover 4
    News

    L'Equipe Name 2021 World XI Including Two Man City Stars, Three Chelsea Names, and Representatives from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich

    10 minutes ago
    imago1008890353h
    News

    Premier League Club Interested in Youth Duo, City 'One of Four' Dusan Vlahovic Could Sign For - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 4th 2022

    13 hours ago
    Kane cover
    News

    "They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

    16 hours ago
    imago1008942178h
    News

    Fabrizio Romano Reveals Significant Man City Clause in Ferran Torres’ Barcelona Contract

    16 hours ago
    imago1006791540h
    Transfer Rumours

    Southampton Interested in Double Swoop for Man City Attacking Duo

    17 hours ago
    imago1008465985h
    News

    "I've Accepted Defeat", "Barcelona Have No Money!" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links With European Striker

    17 hours ago
    City players cover Brentford Away
    News

    "They Demoralise You When They Play Football!" - Manchester United Icon Piles on the Praise for Man City

    18 hours ago