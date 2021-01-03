Benjamin Mendy travels with Man City squad, Ferran Torres misses out - Early Chelsea vs City team news

Benjamin Mendy was a part of the travelling Manchester City squad to face Chelsea this afternoon, while Ferran Torres was excluded, according to the latest early team news from Stamford Bridge.

The French defender was a doubt after reports on Saturday night revealed a club investigation would take place into the possible breach of Covid-19 protocol on New Year's eve.

The defender confirmed to the club he may have breached protocol after hosting a dinner party at his home in Cheshire, inviting a few guests from outside of his home bubble.

As for Ferran Torres, there were rumours throughout the week that he was one of three first-team players to have tested positive for Covid-19 during Monday's round of testing ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

That now appears to be the case, with the Spaniard not suffering from any injury as far as we are aware, and not being a part of the travelling contingent that made the trip to the capital for Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash.

