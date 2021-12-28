Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Admits to Champions League Frustration But Highlights Greater Importance of Premier League

    Bernardo Silva has opened up on how the Champions League has been a ‘frustration’ for Manchester City, and why being ‘lucky’ is a factor that makes it different to the Premier League.
    Despite winning ten trophies in the five full seasons under Pep Guardiola’s tenure, the all-important Champions League trophy has continued to evade Manchester City.

    While the Sky Blues made huge inroads by reaching their first ever final of Europe’s most elite competition last season, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea emerged as the better side on the day.

    There is no denying that during the Catalan’s reign, they have been far and away the outstanding team in English football and ticking that Champions League trophy box will cap off a managerial reign for the ages.

    In a new interview with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Bernardo Silva revealed his thoughts on the club’s ill-fated time in the competition.

    Obviously the Champions (League) is one of the big goals because it’s the competition this club have never won and need to win. It’s been a frustration for us not to get there. Last year we went to the final, but we couldn’t win it”, summed up Bernardo Silva.

    He went on to explain how he perceives the Premier League and the Champions League, stating, “I still believe that the most important competition, the base competition, is the Premier League. It’s like a great Portuguese club, whose first objective is to win the league. Afterwards, the cups are important, with the Champions (League) being the most important event.”

    Bernardo Silva discussed the fundamental difference between both competitions, explaining, “But these are already special competitions, where you have to be lucky, where a small detail throws you out of the competition. I mean a sending-off, a poorly signalled penalty, a ball that doesn’t go in, hits the post and goes in or out. And such a move can decide the continuity of the team in the competition."

    "But I say again, the base competition is the Premier League, where the strongest wins. Champions, being the most prestigious competition, we have to look to win it and we know that this club needs it”, the Portuguese international concluded.

    With the form of players like Bernardo Silva and Manchester City being one of the most in-form teams in Europe at present, 2022 could finally be the year the Champions League comes to the Etihad Stadium.

