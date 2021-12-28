Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Admits to Sending Jokes to Man United Stars With Dinners Planned Soon

    Bernardo Silva has revealed the special relationship and bond between Manchester City's Portuguese stars and their fellow countrymen on the other side of town, during a new interview with O Jogo.
    With Manchester City pulling out of the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo during the closing stages of the summer window, neighbours United had made a massive coup by re-signing one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport.

    This only further increased the tension between the local rivals, as Pep Guardiola’s side were seemingly on the brink of signing one of the greatest ever players in Manchester United folklore.

    In a new interview with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Bernardo Silva has opened up about the relationship between the Portuguese contingent at both Manchester clubs.

    The City midfielder revealed, “We’ve already had dinner with all the Portuguese, the three from United and the three from City. Bruno (Fernandes) has been here longer and I’ve been with him on more occasions."

    "This year, we haven’t gone so much because we have a very busy schedule, it’s much more complicated. Sooner or later, we’ll all have dinner again."

    Manchester City’s in-form midfielder went on to highlight the banter between both sets of players, “We send a few jokes, one side or the other, but that’s normal. All very healthy. It’s like the national team - players from Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto are playing. There are jokes and such, but the atmosphere is healthy.”

    Considering the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are fellow Portuguese players, it is only natural to expect the Manchester City contingent of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias to share a cordial relationship.

    But with how driven Pep Guardiola’s side are season on season, they usually save the animosity for when they are on the pitch in the Manchester Derby, with Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva in particular most recently forgetting all allegiances to inspire the Sky Blues to a 0-2 win at Old Trafford.

