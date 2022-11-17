Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias feature for Portugal

The World Cup is round the corner with the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday with a big opening ceremony before the main event.

With that in mind plenty of countries have decided to take part in some international friendlies to get their fitness and chemistry up making them as ready as possible for when they have their opening game of the tournament.

Portugal have decided it would be in their best interests to do exactly that as the team captained by Cristiano Ronaldo look to win their first ever World Cup.

They took on African side Nigeria who have not qualified for the tournament.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva start for Portugal

They took on Nigeria without Ronaldo after he had stomach issues after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan condemning Manchester United.

So RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva led the line with Bruno Fernandes behind him in an attacking midfield role and Fernandes got the opening two goals before half-time.

In the second half Goncalo Ramos got the third goal before former West Ham midfielder Joao Mario got the fourth wrapping up an impressive victory for the Euro 2016 winners.

Ruben Dias started alongside Antonio Silva who plays for Benfica before being substituted at half-time for Raphael Guerreiro and Bernardo Silva who started on the right of a midfield diamond also came off at half-time for Mario.

Joao Cancelo was an unused substitute but is expected to start Portugal's opening game against Ghana.

