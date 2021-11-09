Bernardo Silva Claims One Man City Star is 'Different' to the Rest of the Squad Due to Three Factors

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has not been short of compliments for two of his English teammates at the Premier League champions.

Those two England teammates are Phil Foden and Jack Grealish - two players that have been at the centre of many a Manchester City headline across the course of 2021 so far.

Both men have been used to being deployed on either the wing or in midfield, and the pair have been regulars in the starting XI at the start of the ongoing season after the latter signed for a club record fee during the summer.

Now their teammate Bernardo Silva has not held back in his assessment of Phil Foden's performances - in the best way possible - identifying the youngster as being different to his other teammates at the club due to several key factors.

Speaking to the club's official website this week, the Portugal star said that Phil Foden had been "amazing since the start of the season".

Bernardo Silva described his 21-year-old teammate as "a different player in terms of what he can create, how aggressive he is, how dangerous he is."

"He's definitely one of the most important players for us right now. We're going to need him!"

Foden missed the start of the season with an injury sustained during last season's Euros. He announced his return to the squad with a man-of-the-match display in the 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup, and has gone on to prove crucial for City.

With five goals and four assists in just nine starts this season, Foden has been among the most productive attackers in Pep Guardiola's squad. He even spent a game as a deep-lying midfielder for Gareth Southgate's England, showcasing just how versatile the young Englishman can be.

Bernardo Silva also had plenty to say about Jack Grealish - who has endured a relatively mixed start to the season.

"(Grealish is) a very good player, someone who loves to have the ball, very good at keeping it. I like linking up with him. It's been a pleasure to have him with us!"

