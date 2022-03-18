Bernardo Silva Could Look for Manchester City Exit to Portugal in ‘A Year or Two’ Despite Contract Renewal Talks

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has reiterated his desire to return to Portugal in the years to follow after spending the last few years away from his family amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernardo Silva's future in Manchester is set to be amongst the key matters of discussion amongst officials at the Etihad Stadium in the summer amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 27-year-old's future at the club.

Silva, whose existing deal at City is set to run until 2025, was heavily linked with an exit last summer and has since admitted that he did have his heart set on a move away from England to be closer to his family in Portugal, with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona interested in signing the midfielder.

However, a move failed to materialise in the end owing largely to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on elite clubs across Europe, though Silva has since kicked on from last year's events by making himself an indispensable part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side this season.

Reflecting on his desire to leave City last summer in an interview earlier this month, Silva said: “I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life.

“And if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy. I was well physically, but if you don’t do your job with a smile on your face, you’re not going to do it as well.

“I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here, and I wanted to be closer to my family.

“But it (wanting to leave) had nothing to do with the club. I love Manchester City. I love my team-mates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened. I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here."

