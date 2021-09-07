September 7, 2021
Bernardo Silva Dazzles In Portugal Victory, Cole Palmer Scores On England Debut - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Six

Bernardo Silva dazzling in a magnificent Portugal victory: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day six of the first international break of the season.
It's almost time to welcome back the Manchester City players to the City Football Academy for another manic period of games in three different competitions. 

Before that, however, we've still got another round of midweek World Cup qualifiers on the cards. 

Tonight, we'll be running you through all the key points from Portugal's emphatic win over Azerbaijan, Algeria's 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso and England U23's 2-0 victory over Kosovo U23's.

Here's everything that happened across Tuesday from an individual statistics perspective:

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for quadrupled wages and six-year contract after talks

READ MORE: Man City signing reveals conversations with Fernandinho

Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal

In action: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva

Match Statistics: Joao Cancelo

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 1 Assist
  • 122 Touches
  • 77 Accurate Passes
  • 87% Passing Accuracy
  • 8 Accurate Long Balls
  • 1 Big Chance Created

Match Statistics: Ruben Dias 

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 79 Touches
  • 65 Accurate Passes
  • 94% Passing Accuracy
  • 5 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Ground Duels Won
  • 3 Aerial Duels Won
  • 1 Tackles

Match Statistics: Bernardo Silva

  • 78 Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 70 Touches
  • 45 Accurate Passes
  • 90% Passing Accuracy
  • 3 Successful Dribbles
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • 2 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Aerial Duels Won
  • 2 Key Passes
  • 1 Accurate Crosses

Important Notes:

  • Tonight's victory propelled Portugal above Serbia to the top of Group A in World Cup qualifying.
  • Bernardo Silva's sweet right-footed striker was the 8th of his national team career.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria

In action: Riyad Mahrez (C)

Match Statistics:

N/A

Important Notes:

  • The winger captained his country tonight.

England U23 2-0 Kosovo U23

In action: Cole Palmer 

Match Statistics:

  • 72 Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 55 Touches
  • 33 Accurate Passes
  • 85% Passing Accuracy
  • 1 Ground Duels Won
  • 1 Successive Dribbles
  • 1 Key Passes
  • 1 Shots on Target

Important Notes: 

  • This was Cole Palmer's England U23 debut.
  • The midfielder was also awarded England's Player of the Match after a superb performance.

