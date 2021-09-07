Bernardo Silva Dazzles In Portugal Victory, Cole Palmer Scores On England Debut - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Six
It's almost time to welcome back the Manchester City players to the City Football Academy for another manic period of games in three different competitions.
Before that, however, we've still got another round of midweek World Cup qualifiers on the cards.
Tonight, we'll be running you through all the key points from Portugal's emphatic win over Azerbaijan, Algeria's 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso and England U23's 2-0 victory over Kosovo U23's.
Here's everything that happened across Tuesday from an individual statistics perspective:
Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal
In action: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva
Match Statistics: Joao Cancelo
- 90 Minutes Played
- 1 Assist
- 122 Touches
- 77 Accurate Passes
- 87% Passing Accuracy
- 8 Accurate Long Balls
- 1 Big Chance Created
Match Statistics: Ruben Dias
- 90 Minutes Played
- 79 Touches
- 65 Accurate Passes
- 94% Passing Accuracy
- 5 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Ground Duels Won
- 3 Aerial Duels Won
- 1 Tackles
Match Statistics: Bernardo Silva
- 78 Minutes Played
- 1 Goal
- 70 Touches
- 45 Accurate Passes
- 90% Passing Accuracy
- 3 Successful Dribbles
- 2 Shots on Target
- 2 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Aerial Duels Won
- 2 Key Passes
- 1 Accurate Crosses
Important Notes:
- Tonight's victory propelled Portugal above Serbia to the top of Group A in World Cup qualifying.
- Bernardo Silva's sweet right-footed striker was the 8th of his national team career.
Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria
In action: Riyad Mahrez (C)
Match Statistics:
N/A
Important Notes:
- The winger captained his country tonight.
England U23 2-0 Kosovo U23
In action: Cole Palmer
Match Statistics:
- 72 Minutes Played
- 1 Goal
- 55 Touches
- 33 Accurate Passes
- 85% Passing Accuracy
- 1 Ground Duels Won
- 1 Successive Dribbles
- 1 Key Passes
- 1 Shots on Target
Important Notes:
- This was Cole Palmer's England U23 debut.
- The midfielder was also awarded England's Player of the Match after a superb performance.
