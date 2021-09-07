Bernardo Silva Dazzles In Portugal Victory, Cole Palmer Scores On England Debut - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Six

Bernardo Silva dazzling in a magnificent Portugal victory: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day six of the first international break of the season.

It's almost time to welcome back the Manchester City players to the City Football Academy for another manic period of games in three different competitions.

Before that, however, we've still got another round of midweek World Cup qualifiers on the cards.

Tonight, we'll be running you through all the key points from Portugal's emphatic win over Azerbaijan, Algeria's 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso and England U23's 2-0 victory over Kosovo U23's.

Here's everything that happened across Tuesday from an individual statistics perspective:

Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal

In action: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva

Match Statistics: Joao Cancelo

90 Minutes Played

1 Assist

122 Touches

77 Accurate Passes

87% Passing Accuracy

8 Accurate Long Balls

1 Big Chance Created



Match Statistics: Ruben Dias



90 Minutes Played

79 Touches

65 Accurate Passes

94% Passing Accuracy

5 Accurate Long Balls

2 Ground Duels Won

3 Aerial Duels Won

1 Tackles

Match Statistics: Bernardo Silva

78 Minutes Played

1 Goal

70 Touches

45 Accurate Passes

90% Passing Accuracy

3 Successful Dribbles

2 Shots on Target

2 Accurate Long Balls

2 Aerial Duels Won

2 Key Passes



1 Accurate Crosses

Important Notes:

Tonight's victory propelled Portugal above Serbia to the top of Group A in World Cup qualifying.

Bernardo Silva's sweet right-footed striker was the 8th of his national team career.

Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria

In action: Riyad Mahrez (C)

Match Statistics:

N/A

Important Notes:

The winger captained his country tonight.

England U23 2-0 Kosovo U23

In action: Cole Palmer

Match Statistics:

72 Minutes Played

1 Goal

55 Touches

33 Accurate Passes

85% Passing Accuracy

1 Ground Duels Won

1 Successive Dribbles

1 Key Passes



1 Shots on Target

Important Notes:



This was Cole Palmer's England U23 debut.

The midfielder was also awarded England's Player of the Match after a superb performance.

