    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Bernardo Silva Discusses Which Man City Players He Misses The Most

    Bernardo Silva was discussing which Manchester City players he misses the most in a recent interview.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Bernardo Silva has played a crucial part in Manchester City's positive start to the season. Recently voted the club's Player of the Month for September, his persistent work rate has been a notable highlight.

    Since joining the club from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, Silva has won multiple accolades - both as a collective and individually. 

    During his time in Manchester, the 27-year-old has played with some elite talent from around Europe, and he's been speaking exclusively to Football Daily about some of them.

    READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

    READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

    When asked which of the Manchester City stars of the past he misses most, Silva said:

    "Leroy Sane is up there, Vincent Kompany as well, David (Silva), now Kun (Sergio Aguero) is gone. A lot of unbelievable players have gone throughout the years."

    "Leroy (Sane) is for sure up there. I'd say Vincent Kompany was very, very important for us because of his leadership. But it's difficult to answer as I say, between Kun (Sergio Aguero), David (Silva), (Vincent) Kompany, (Leroy) Sane... it's tough!"

    READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

    READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

    It certainly is tough, Silva has played with some Manchester City icons. 

    A fan favourite himself, the midfielder will be looking to kick on and help his side retain the Premier League title once the international break concludes - starting with the visit of Burnley. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_28747522
    News

    Bernardo Silva Discusses Which Man City Players He Misses The Most

    26 seconds ago
    sipa_35395323
    News

    Man City Midfielder Close To Signing New Contract - 'No Obstacles' Thought To Be In The Way

    3 hours ago
    sipa_32115119
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals Details of Conversation With Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Prior to Man City Transfers

    3 hours ago
    sipa_33492365
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals Three Main Premier League Title Rivals for Man City This Season

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35448332
    News

    Two Man City Players Included in List of Top-30 Young Players in Europe - Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea Talents Included

    5 hours ago
    Foden Mount
    News

    Chelsea Star Mason Mount Heaps Praise on Man City Midfielder Labelled As 'Top, Top, Top Player"

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35484019
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Position Themselves As Potential Suitor for €60M-Rated Barcelona Star - Club Will Not Enter Bidding War

    5 hours ago
    sipa_33128314
    News

    "Pictures of Him On His Wall", "He Knows Ball!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Chelsea Star's Comments On Phil Foden

    6 hours ago