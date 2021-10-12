Bernardo Silva Discusses Which Man City Players He Misses The Most

Bernardo Silva was discussing which Manchester City players he misses the most in a recent interview.

Bernardo Silva has played a crucial part in Manchester City's positive start to the season. Recently voted the club's Player of the Month for September, his persistent work rate has been a notable highlight.

Since joining the club from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, Silva has won multiple accolades - both as a collective and individually.

During his time in Manchester, the 27-year-old has played with some elite talent from around Europe, and he's been speaking exclusively to Football Daily about some of them.

When asked which of the Manchester City stars of the past he misses most, Silva said:

"Leroy Sane is up there, Vincent Kompany as well, David (Silva), now Kun (Sergio Aguero) is gone. A lot of unbelievable players have gone throughout the years."

"Leroy (Sane) is for sure up there. I'd say Vincent Kompany was very, very important for us because of his leadership. But it's difficult to answer as I say, between Kun (Sergio Aguero), David (Silva), (Vincent) Kompany, (Leroy) Sane... it's tough!"

It certainly is tough, Silva has played with some Manchester City icons.

A fan favourite himself, the midfielder will be looking to kick on and help his side retain the Premier League title once the international break concludes - starting with the visit of Burnley.

