Bernardo Silva Explains Reasons Behind Wanting to Leave Manchester City Last Summer

Bernardo Silva has revealed during a new interview with The Times that he wanted to leave Manchester City last summer due to a desire to be closer to family, as opposed to any football-related issues.

Widely seen as one of football's finest players, especially on present form, Bernardo Silva has reached unimaginable heights for Manchester City and under Pep Guardiola's coaching this season.

His performances - particularly in bigger games - have stunned fans and pundits alike, and he even managed to win a club-first three consecutive in-house Player of the Month awards between September and November.

However, this could have all turned out very differently, if Bernardo Silva managed to force through a Manchester City exit that he had requested in the summer.

Speaking to Paul Hirst of The Times, Bernardo Silva has opened up for the first time about his desire to leave the club and the reasons behind it.

“I was feeling a little bit alone at the time in England and I wasn’t very happy with my life,” the Portuguese international began.

IMAGO / PA Images Silva celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby IMAGO / Colorsport Silva applauds the Manchester City fans

“And if you’re not happy, you don’t do your job as well as you do when you are happy. I was well physically, but if you don’t do your job with a smile on your face, you’re not going to do it as well."

Bernardo SIlva continued, “I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here, and I wanted to be closer to my family.”

With the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, footballers were forced into small bubbles so games could continue to be played without disruption.

Bernardo Silva went on to reiterate that his decision was purely personal and not football-related, adding he will continue to give his utmost best for as long as he is at the club.

“But it [wanting to leave] had nothing to do with the club. I love Manchester City. I love my team-mates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened. I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here," Silva concluded.

