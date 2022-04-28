Bernardo Silva Heaps Praise on 'Important' Manchester City Star Amidst Upturn in Form

Bernardo Silva has heaped praise on the 'important' Gabriel Jesus following his rapid upturn in form for Manchester City.

So often under Pep Guardiola has a player come back from the brink of being sold and contributed to some of Manchester City's biggest victories.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is always a name that springs to mind, but as of late, Gabriel Jesus has completely turned around his fortunes at the Etihad Stadium and almost become undroppable.

Last weekend, the Brazilian scored four goals in a 5-1 demolition of Watford. The first two showed his predatory instincts, his hat-trick was an ice-cold penalty after a lengthy delay, and his fourth rounded off a slick City move.

He carried his Premier League form into Europe on Tuesday, scoring City's second in a 4-3 victory over 13-time winners Real Madrid. Latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne cross, the 25-year-old produced a neat turn and finish.

IMAGO / PA Images His Blues teammate, Bernardo Silva, was speaking to ManCity.com after the game on a host of topics, but saved some special praise for Jesus. IMAGO / PA Images “Gabriel Jesus is in fantastic shape. He scored four goals last weekend, on Tuesday another one,” Silva began.

IMAGO / PA Images “He is a great player and he deserves the best for the way he trains and plays for the team.



“With his talent, his attitude to helping the team is admirable. He is one of our most important players.”

Jesus began the season in a new position - right-wing. The Brazilian was reportedly in favour of the switch to accommodate his playstyle, but recent rumours seem to contradict that line of thinking.

It has been reported that Jesus is looking for a move away from City this summer, with fellow Premier League side, Arsenal keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta has worked with the striker before during his stint as Guardiola's assistant manager, so a deal would not be too hard to negotiate if the striker actually wants to move on.

