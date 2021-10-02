Bernardo Silva Identifies SEVEN Teams That Could Win The Champions League, Including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Barcelona

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has laid out the challenges his side will face in their hunt for Champions League glory this season, identifying seven teams that could take home Europe's top prize.

The Portuguese has been in fine form since the start of the season despite being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window.

Since his arrival to City from AS Monaco in 2017, Silva has played a key role in Pep Guardiola's side, helping them win three Premier League titles amongst a host of other domestic silverware.

However, City are yet to break their European duck, as they seek Champions League glory this season after suffering a gut-wrenching defeat against Chelsea in the final last season.

Following City's 2-0 defeat against PSG in the group-stage, Silva admitted that there are a considerable number of contenders in this year's competition.

"There are a lot of teams to beat in the Champions League, not only PSG," said the 27-year-old, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"The list is endless - Bayern (Munich), Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico (Madrid), Manchester City. A lot (of clubs) can win this. It’s very tough. We're going to try to get as far as we can."

City sealed an emphatic 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in their opening group-stage clash last month, with Jack Grealish netting his first Champions League goal on his debut in the competition.

The Sky Blues made their first appearance in the final last term, as they beat the likes of PSG and Borussia Dortmund in the knock-out stages to set up a final meeting with Chelsea in Porto.

However, a first-half strike from Kai Havertz made the difference as Thomas Tuchel's side held on to a narrow 1-0 loss against the west Londoners.

