Bernardo Silva Insists Manchester City Were 'Sloppy' After Winning 5-0 Against Sporting in the Champions League

Bernardo Silva has insisted that Manchester City were 'sloppy' in their 5-0 Champions League demolition of Sporting CP on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese international is having one of his best seasons on a personal level since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2017, cementing himself as one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's team-sheet.

After a superb performance against Norwich at the weekend, Bernardo Silva capped off his week with a two-goal night at the Estádio José Alvalade, helping Manchester City to a 5-0 win over Sporting in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16. 

Speaking after the match in Lisbon on Tuesday night, Bernardo Silva delivered his verdict on Manchester City's thumping of the Portuguese champions, offering a relatively surprising take on the game as a whole.

"(A) very good win. I think in the first half, we weren't that good to be winning 4-0. We were a bit sloppy, (we) lost some easy balls to let them (Sporting CP) counter," Silva said. 

"We were clinical, and you need luck to score that many goals with few shots. (We're) very happy to win 5-0 away. (A) good performance, especially some minutes in the first half and second half."

Similar to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva showed the standards set at the club in recent seasons, pointing out that the Etihad club still have some things to work on despite the 5-0 victory. 

"Sometimes you play better than the first half and you go in 0-0. You can still improve and we can still do better."

After the fantastic result in Lisbon, Bernardo Silva and his teammates will now set their sights on Tottenham, who will come to the Etihad for a Premier League clash on Saturday evening. 

