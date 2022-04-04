Bernardo Silva Lauds 'Incredible' Manchester City Star Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has praised the development of Rodri during his time at the Etihad Stadium ahead of his side's Champions League quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The reigning Premier League champions meet with the La Liga holders for the first time competitively at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Manchester City looking to end Atletico Madrid's impressive winning streak ahead of the tie.

Atletico's visit is likely to see Rodri come up against his former side, whom he departed to join Manchester City for a fee of £62.8 million in the summer of 2019, with the Spain international expected to keep his place in the middle of the park after starting against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Ahead of Tuesday's first-leg in the east side of Manchester, City star Bernardo Silva hailed the progress made by Rodri since his arrival to the club from Spain two-and-a-half seasons ago, with the Spain international one of Pep Guardiola's most important players and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, Silva said: "Rodri, this year, has been at an unbelievable level - he has helped us a great deal. IMAGO / PA Images "The growth that you're talking about is normal. When someone gets to a new club, you have to adapt, you have to know your teammates to know the new way of playing that the manager wants to instil." IMAGO / PA Images Since his move to the Etihad Stadium, Rodri has made 139 appearances across all competitions for the Blues and has enjoyed a stellar campaign either side of netting a crucial winner against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

"Rodri, last year, was a lot better than when he came first time (in 2019) and this year, he has been playing at an unbelievable level," Silva added.

"I'm really happy for him because he's also a friend of mine, and it is fantastic for the team to have a player like him."

City face a mouth-watering battle Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend before travelling to the Spanish capital for the return-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie next week.

Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone has already tasted some success in Manchester this season, with the Spanish champions beating an underwhelming Manchester United side to draw the Reds' local rivals City in the last eight of the competition.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube