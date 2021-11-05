Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bernardo Silva Makes Man City Admission Providing Boost Ahead of Man United Clash

    Manchester City's player of the season so far Bernardo Silva has sent what could be a warning to the club's arch-rivals Manchester United, by stating he prefers matches at Old Trafford than the Etihad Stadium.
    Author:

    Pep Guardiola's side face the daunting prospect of a must-win Manchester Derby away from home on Saturday, with the club currently lying five points off the top of the top-flight table. 

    However, the club's star midfielder Bernardo Silva doesn't mind having to take on the club's local rivals on their own patch, believing that they often perform better away from home in local derbies.

    "I always have the feeling that we play better away than at home against them," Bernardo Silva told the club's official website when asked about United. 

    He's not exactly pulling that out of thin air, either. The stats back it up too.

    Read More

    Manchester City have won just one of their last seven home derbies, with five of those being defeats. All but one of those losses came under Pep Guardiola.

    On the contrary, in the same time period, Manchester City have won five out of eight derbies played at Old Trafford. One of the two such defeats was in a League Cup fixture in 2016, when Pablo Maffeo, Willy Caballero and Aleix Garcia all started.

    Looking at these results in the last five years, it's hard not to agree with Bernardo Silva's assessment. 

    On an individual level, it's fair to say that Bernardo Silva has fared well at Old Trafford, with both his goals against Manchester United coming at their ground. He scored the opener in the 2-0 win at the end of the 18/19 season, and bagged a pearler in the League Cup semi-final in January last year.

    The exact reasons for Manchester City's improved fortunes when playing United away are open to interpretation, but many have argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men play a more defensive style at the Etihad which frustrates City's forwards and leaves space to counter-attack effectively.

    The match on Saturday will be the 186th meeting between City and United, with United's historical dominance meaning they've still won the lion's share of overall fixtures, though City have claimed victory far more regularly in the last decade.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007461790h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Makes Man City Admission Providing Boost Ahead of Man United Clash

    27 seconds ago
    sipa_35907257
    Match Coverage

    De Bruyne to Start at False Nine, Oleksandr Zinchenko to Return to Left-Back - Predicted XI - Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34316827
    News

    "He's Violated Him", "Doesn't Rate Him at All!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Hilarious Response to Question on Ole Gunnar Solskjær

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35836313
    News

    Pep Guardiola Drops Doubt on Man City’s Hopes of Signing Striker During Press Conference

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34998474
    News

    "It Would Be a Disaster if He Left!", "Sign a Lifetime Contract" - Many Man City Fans React to Star Midfielders Pre-Man United Comments

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35910267
    News

    "Is it Confirmed?" - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion on Potential New Barcelona Manager

    4 hours ago
    Pep cover
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reveals Emotional Toll of Manchester Derby Ahead of United clash

    5 hours ago
    sipa_28902482
    News

    Pep Guardiola Discusses Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo and Their Change of Style Ahead of Premier League Clash

    5 hours ago