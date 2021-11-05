Bernardo Silva Makes Man City Admission Providing Boost Ahead of Man United Clash

Manchester City's player of the season so far Bernardo Silva has sent what could be a warning to the club's arch-rivals Manchester United, by stating he prefers matches at Old Trafford than the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side face the daunting prospect of a must-win Manchester Derby away from home on Saturday, with the club currently lying five points off the top of the top-flight table.

However, the club's star midfielder Bernardo Silva doesn't mind having to take on the club's local rivals on their own patch, believing that they often perform better away from home in local derbies.

"I always have the feeling that we play better away than at home against them," Bernardo Silva told the club's official website when asked about United.

He's not exactly pulling that out of thin air, either. The stats back it up too.

Manchester City have won just one of their last seven home derbies, with five of those being defeats. All but one of those losses came under Pep Guardiola.

On the contrary, in the same time period, Manchester City have won five out of eight derbies played at Old Trafford. One of the two such defeats was in a League Cup fixture in 2016, when Pablo Maffeo, Willy Caballero and Aleix Garcia all started.

Looking at these results in the last five years, it's hard not to agree with Bernardo Silva's assessment.

On an individual level, it's fair to say that Bernardo Silva has fared well at Old Trafford, with both his goals against Manchester United coming at their ground. He scored the opener in the 2-0 win at the end of the 18/19 season, and bagged a pearler in the League Cup semi-final in January last year.

The exact reasons for Manchester City's improved fortunes when playing United away are open to interpretation, but many have argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men play a more defensive style at the Etihad which frustrates City's forwards and leaves space to counter-attack effectively.

The match on Saturday will be the 186th meeting between City and United, with United's historical dominance meaning they've still won the lion's share of overall fixtures, though City have claimed victory far more regularly in the last decade.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra