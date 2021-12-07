Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Makes History With Third Consecutive Award Win Following November Performances

    Bernardo Silva has made Manchester City history, after winning yet another Player of the Month award at the club for his exploits during the month of November.
    The Portuguese international played an instrumental role in Manchester City securing wins from all of their games across the month of November, and looks set to play an integral part once again during the hectic December period.

    Following his impressive performances, Bernardo Silva has become the first City player to win the club's Player of the Month award in three consecutive months - taking the November award with 48% of the fans' vote.

    As per Manchester City's official statement, Silva beat his fellow Portugal international teammate Joao Cancelo - who took 35% of the vote, and midfield partner Rodrigo - who took 17% of the vote.

    During November, Bernardo Silva made five appearances, scoring two goals, and providing one assist in the process - an impressive return and a true testament to his flexibility within Pep Guardiola's squad.

    After taking the November award, Gabriel Jesus remains the only other Manchester City player to have won the club's monthly prize - winning the Etihad-sponsored accolade in the opening month of the season.

    After starting the month of December in blistering form with three goals in two games against Aston Villa and Watford, many fans are already expecting the former Monaco star to take home the award for a fourth consecutive month.

    Silva has earned a well-deserved rest for the club's next game, with a trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League next on the agenda and progression to the knock-out stages of the competition already secured along with top spot in the group.

