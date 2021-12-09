Bernardo Silva Names Liverpool Moment As 'One of the Best' Man City Memories

Bernardo Silva has named one particular clash with Premier League rivals Liverpool as 'one of the best' memories he has had during his time with Manchester City so far.

In a new interview with the official club website this week, Bernardo Silva has expressed his love for one of the most memorable matches against Liverpool in recent memory.

The 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the 2018/19 season, courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, gave Manchester City the edge over Jurgen Klopp's men in a pulsating title race that was decided on the final day of the season.

Appearing in a new feature on Manchester City’s YouTube channel called, “Dog Walking With Bernardo Silva”, the Portuguese international touched on the end-to-end battle against Liverpool.

“That (game against Liverpool) was one of the best memories I have for (Manchester) City. It gave us a little hope to win the Premier League title. It was one of the most intense games I’ve played! I loved that moment, loved that game,” Silva reveals.

The three-time consecutive Manchester City Player of the Month put in one of the most lung-busting performances from an Etihad player in recent history, clocking a remarkable 13.7 kilometres during the match - the most by any player in a single game during the 2018/19 Premier League season.

After a summer of endless speculation, linking the UEFA Nations League winner with a move to either Spain or Italy, Bernardo Silva’s decision to stay at Manchester City has been worth it’s weight in gold to the club.

With heroic displays against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as Paris Saint-Germain in Europe, Bernardo Silva has deservedly been classed as the most in-form midfielder in Europe so far this campaign.

It is the big occasion like a title decider against bitter rivals Liverpool that Bernardo Silva certainly relishes most, which makes him Manchester City’s ultimate big-game player and a true fan favourite.

