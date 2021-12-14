Bernardo Silva Offers Personal Insight into Life Away from Football and Favourite Travel Destinations

Bernardo Silva has provided fans with a personal insight into his life away from the football pitch, as well as a look into what he gets up to during the pandemic period.

It’s impossible not to be in love with Bernardo Silva right now.

The man is quite simply the best midfielder in Europe on current form and possibly one of the most amicable players at Manchester City.

In a new and exclusive interview with the Mail, the Portuguese international touched on spending time with his dog, named ‘John’ after Manchester City teammate John Stones, amongst other intriguing revelations.

“My dog is a French Bulldog because we thought it would the best breed to have in the apartment. He sleeps a lot - he spends the whole day sleeping, so it’s easier. He doesn’t need to burn off a lot of energy”, Bernardo told the Mail.

Manchester City's No.20 also took readers inside what his life is like off-the-pitch, away from Manchester City’s relentless pursuit for excellence and into his city centre living habits.

“Every time I leave a training session or go home, I try to forget football. I try to not watch many games at home. I spend time with my family and my friends, my girlfriend and my dog”, Bernardo Silva revealed.

He goes on to discuss his interests in cooking, playing the piano and travel, telling the Mail, “I’m good, but I only cook simply and healthy dishes.”

“I don’t why but I stopped (playing the piano) and I need to start again because I’ve almost forgotten all of it. Before COVID, I’d try to travel. If I had a day or two off, I’d go to London or hop on a plane and go some place close, like Paris."

Bernardo Silva closed by explaining, "Now I can’t do that because we can’t travel, but I try to distract myself and take advantage of everything outside of football.”

