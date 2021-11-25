Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Provides Man City Dressing Room Insight Following PSG Victory

    Bernardo Silva has reflected on Manchester City's stunning victory over Paris Saint Germain, as the Blues qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.
    City, who were without Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for Wednesday's crucial clash with Mauricio Pochettino's PSG, came from behind to ensure qualification for the knock-out stages of the competition. 

    A dominant Manchester City side also cemented top spot in Group A, as second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus secured the Blues' third victory over PSG this year. 

    Despite missing a handful of chances in the first-half and falling behind in the 50th minute, Raheem Sterling tapped home at the back post to equalise for the Blues in the 63rd minute. 

    Bernardo Silva would then brilliantly assist Gabriel Jesus, as the Brazilian thumped home to give Manchester City the lead against the Paris outfit with just 15 minutes left to play. 

    Pep Guardiola's side have received widespread praise for their impressive performance, as the Sky Blues successfully silenced the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar on another famous European night at the Etihad. 

    Bernardo Silva once again shone, as the Portuguese midfielder was awarded the UEFA Man of the Match award for his performance. 

    Providing an insight into the dressing room mood after the crucial victory, Bernardo Silva explained, "Very happy with the three points because we had a fight, and very happy because our fans deserve a good performance and a good game."

    "It was a frustrating first-half because it felt like we controlled the game, but weren’t scoring again."

    Silva continued, "After we conceded, the team had a great reaction. You never are safe even when you think you’re controlling the game when you give space it’s going to be tough even if you control the possession."

    "It’s football, it's how it is and we’re happy with the win. It’s always tough to play against this side but I bet it was good for the fans," the Portuguese closed during his post-match interview with TV  

    Bernardo Silva Provides Man City Dressing Room Insight Following PSG Victory

