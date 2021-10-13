Bernardo Silva Provides Man City Dressing Room Insight into Mikel Arteta Departure to Arsenal in 2019

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has discussed Mikel Arteta leaving the club in 2019, in a new exclusive interview with Football Daily.

Arteta joined City as assistant coach to Pep Guardiola in 2016, and notably turned down roles as the head of Arsenal’s academy, and also a coaching position at Tottenham Hotspur.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Arteta assisted Guardiola in leading the club to back-to-back Premier League titles, along with collecting a plethora of domestic trophies - establishing himself as a popular figure at the club.

Following several years as Guardiola’s assistant, Mikel Arteta opted to leave the role to manage former side Arsenal, and City midfielder Bernardo Silva has commented on the mood of the players when the Spanish coach left for North London.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

Speaking exclusively with Football Daily, the Portugal star has discussed Arteta’s contributions to Manchester City throughout his time at the club and also touched on the squad’s feelings regarding his departure.

"We were sad for the team, happy for him (Mikel Arteta) because it was a very good opportunity for him. We also know how important Arsenal was and is for Mikel," the former AS Monaco star explained.

"I speak for myself and I think I speak for the group, when he left people were sad because he was someone that we really liked working with.”

Bernardo Silva expanded, “He helped us a lot, even though he was not our first manager, he acted like he was a little bit in terms of helping and in terms of how present he was in all training sessions and all the games."

"It was a great opportunity for him, and we were sad for the team, but very happy for him!"

READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

In his first campaign at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta guided his side to the FA Cup final where his team defeated Frank Lampard’s Chelsea to win the 2020/21 edition of the competition.

Since then, Arteta has overseen a difficult, transitional era and despite finishing 8th last term and missing out on European football, the Spaniard continues to be backed by the Arsenal board and was recently named as the September 2021 Premier League Manager of the Month.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra