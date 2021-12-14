Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Recalls Match That 'Created Desire' to Play in the Premier League

    Bernardo Silva has revealed the two fixtures that created a desire to play in the Premier League, with an emphasis on one match in particular.
    Four years ago, Manchester City's 5-3 victory over Monaco in a two-legged UEFA Champions League tie sparked Bernardo Silva's interest in the Premier League.

    Despite his team's loss on the night, the Portugal international impressed Manchester City officials including Pep Guardiola, and eventually earned an offer to join the Premier League side by the end of the 2016/17 season.

    During a new and exclusive interview with the Mail, Bernardo Silva revealed that the aforementioned games made it easy to decide on his move to England. After the second-leg tie back in France, Silva spoke with Pep Guardiola, which influenced his move to Manchester City. 

    Bernardo Silva said, "It was a match that created a desire to play in the Premier League and, at the end of the season, City asked me if I wanted to come here. I think it was an easy answer because I got a taste of the atmosphere in England."

    "I think those two matches may have changed the course of my career. At the end of the first game, I crossed paths with Pep. He came up to me, saying 'Congratulations on the match' and we spoke a little bit about it. It was maybe the beginning of my decision to come to Manchester," he concluded.

    Read More

    Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and extended his contract two years later. The Portuguese midfielder was heavily linked with a potential move away from the club earlier this year. 

    However, a lack of satisfactory offers allowed Bernardo Silva to extend his stay at Manchester City into the season - a decision that proved beneficial for both the club and the player.

    Silva has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attacking side in the 2021/22 season so far, with seven goals and two assists across all competitions. 

    News

