Bernardo Silva Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Conversation With Pep Guardiola Following Manchester City's 5-3 Win vs Monaco in 2017

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has lifted the lid on a behind-the-scenes conversation he had with manager Pep Guardiola, during his time at AS Monaco during an encounter at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League.

Since making the move from AS Monaco to Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Portuguese international Bernardo Silva has firmly established himself as an ultimate fan favourite among the Etihad Stadium faithful.

Aside from being one of the best midfielders in the world on present form and ability, the midfielder ensures that he leaves it all out on the pitch for his side in every contest - making his unbridled passion infectious within the club’s fanbase.

However, Bernardo Silva was once a thorn in the Manchester City side during the 2016/17 campaign, prior to his eventual move to England, starting for AS Monaco in their victory against Pep Guardiola's side in a two-legged Champions League tie.

IMAGO / Action Plus IMAGO / PanoramiC IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 27-year old recently reflected on Manchester City’s dramatic 5-3 win against his former side in the first-leg of the last-16 clash, and how the match ultimately led to his switch to the Premier League giants just a few months later.

Speaking during an interview with UEFA TV this week, Bernardo Silva explained, “It was a bit of a crazy game that did not end well for us (AS Monaco). Fortunately, in the second-leg playing at home, we managed to turn it around. It was a match that made me want to play in the Premier League, to play in England."

He continued, "At the end of the season, Manchester City asked me if I wanted to come here. I think it was an easy decision because in that match, I got a taste of the atmosphere and the way football is experienced in England."

"Fortunately for us, we were able to beat Manchester City in that knockout stage. It was an amazing match," Bernardo Silva closed with a small smile on his face.

Manchester City's number 20 then went on to discuss how the two-legged tie had a major impact on where his career stands as of today, revealing the details of a behind-the-scenes conversation with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

“In a way, I think those two matches may have changed the course of my career because at the end of the first match I crossed paths with Pep (Guardiola) in the mix zone."

Bernardo Silva continued, "He congratulated me, he came up to me saying, ‘Congratulations on the match’. We spoke a little bit about the match. He also congratulated us for our performances in the French league. In a way, it was the beginning of my decision to come to Manchester later.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra