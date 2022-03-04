Skip to main content

Bernardo Silva Reveals Date for Talks With Manchester City Over Etihad Stadium Future

Following a summer of uncertainty for Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese midfielder has now revealed the date for planned talks with Manchester City to iron out his future at the club.

Bernardo Silva is currently in the midst of his best ever season as a Manchester City player, since joining the club from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.. 

With superb performances in midfield across various competitions this campaign, the Portugal international has landed himself promptly on the shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Season.

However, many will have not forgotten that the 27-year-old was in fact close to leaving the Etihad club in the summer of 2021. With now confirmed rumours circulating that Bernardo Silva was unhappy in Manchester, due in large part to the Coronavirus lockdown, clubs around Europe were igniting interest.

In the months since, Bernardo Silva's passion for Manchester City and the city itself appears to have been rekindled, and the midfielder has arguably not put a foot wrong in the campaign.

As a result, questions have been asked about a possible change of heart for Bernardo Silva regarding his future at the club. Speaking during a new interview with The Times' Paul Hirst on the subject of his Manchester City future, Bernardo Silva kept his cards close to his chest.  

"At the end of the season, I’m going to sit down with City and see what’s best for both sides,” Bernardo Silva told The Times newspaper

He continued, “We’re in the middle of the season and we want to win a lot of important trophies. We can win all three of them, or zero, or one. Now is not a good time to talk about [my future].”

For the time being, Bernardo Silva and his teammates will be focused on holding off a late Premier League title charge from Liverpool.

Up next is a crucial Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, in which the Blues will be looking to pick only their second home victory over their cross-town rivals in the Pep Guardiola era. 

