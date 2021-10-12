    • October 12, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Reveals Details of Conversation With Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Prior to Man City Transfers

    Bernardo Silva has revealed he had conversations with Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias prior to their transfers to Manchester City.
    From the Argentinian Blues to the Portuguese Blues, Manchester City always seems to find a strong same-nation cohort.

    The trio of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias have been crucial to City's recent success. Between them, they boast three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao Cups. 

    More recently, Dias' arrival at the club, coupled with Cancelo's transition to left-back, has brought huge attacking rewards for Pep Guardiola. 

    Speaking exclusively to Football Daily, Silva has been discussing working with his national teammates at Manchester City, and what pieces of advice he offered before they joined the club. 

    "I said, it's a really nice place, the people are really nice," Silva began. 

    "It's a bit different to Portugal: The weather is different, the food is different, you know you have to be far away from your family."

    He continued, "But people are really kind here. That's what I told them. I told them that football is unbelievable, and the Premier League is the best league." 

    "I didn't have to convince them. They were convinced. To have these guys at Manchester City with me is just amazing." 

    All three players have been central to Pep Guardiola's early-season plans, and will likely play a crucial role in Manchester City's attempts to retain their Premier League crown.

    Bernardo Silva Reveals Details of Conversation With Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Prior to Man City Transfers

