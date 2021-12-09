Bernardo Silva Reveals Dog Was Named After Current Man City Star

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has revealed that he named his new dog after one of his current teammates at the Etihad Stadium.

As part of a new feature with Manchester City's official website, the Portugal star went for a stroll around the city centre with his dog, speaking on a number of topics about life at the club and the ongoing season.

The feature opens with a bit of background into Bernardo Silva's dog himself, and the reason behind him and his partner choosing a rather unique name for their new pet.

That name is John.

But Bernardo and Ines had not just chosen John for any reason, they revealed to ManCity.com. In fact, their new French bulldog was named after Bernardo Silva's Manchester City teammate, John Stones.

Speaking on the choice of name, Bernardo Silva told Manchester City during the opening sequences of the new feature, "We really wanted to have a dog."

"He was named after John Stones, my big friend John Stones, because we're very close. I always told him that one day, if I have a dog, I will call him John."

Bernardo Silva continued, "It's actually a great name, we love it. It suits him, he's a beautiful boy."

Silva and Stones have been hugely successful during their respective times at the Etihad Stadium. The Englishman joined Manchester City one season prior to the Portuguese midfielder, in the summer of 2016.

But in the 2016/17 campaign, the pair actually faced off against one another, in the UEFA Champions League - during the dramatic clash between Manchester City and AS Monaco; a game in which the Premier League outfit fell to defeat across two legs.

