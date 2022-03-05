Bernardo Silva Reveals Exchange With Manchester United Fan Prior to Manchester City Transfer in 2017

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has lifted the lid on an exchange with a Manchester United fan, prior to his completion of a transfer from AS Monaco to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2017.

Back in the summer of 2017, Bernardo Silva’s acquisition from AS Monaco was one that had left several Manchester City supporters in two minds, as it seemed to come completely out of the blue.

Cut to the present and it is impossible to imagine how this current Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola would function without the presence of the Portuguese midfield maestro.

Aside from his all-round outstanding skillset as a player, the former Ligue 1 star’s undeniable passion for Manchester City as a football club has made him a firm fan favourite over the years.

Ahead of the clash against Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United on Sunday evening, Bernardo Silva has recalled a story about an exchange at the airport with an Old Trafford supporter, while he was en route to the Etihad Stadium in May 2017.

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL Bernardo Silva lands in Portugal for the 2021 Champions League final IMAGO / Colorsport Bernardo Silva applauds the travelling Manchester City fans at Old Trafford

“He (the Manchester United supporter) asked me: 'Are you signing for (Manchester) United?' I just said: 'No, Manchester City”, he revealed in an interview with Paul Hirst of the Times.

Whilst the 27-year old’s response is set to be added to the long list of reasons behind why the Manchester City fanbase adores him, a question continues to remain about his future at the Etihad Stadium beyond this season.

Bernardo Silva confirmed that he will only sit down with the club at the end of the season, to decide what his next career move - which only adds to the uncertainty around his current situation.

However, the enigmatic midfielder reiterated the fact that his desire to leave the club in the summer stemmed from personal problems, unrelated to his time at the club - which means an extended stay is not outside the realms of possibility.

The majority of Manchester City fans will keep their fingers crossed that one of, if not their standout player this season commits his future to their club for years to come.

