Bernardo Silva Reveals Hilarious Nickname Given By Jack Grealish and Phil Foden Amid Goalscoring Run

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has revealed a special nickname that has been given to him by Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, in a new interview this week.

It’s Bernardo Silva’s world and we’re just living in it. After his desire to bid farewell to Manchester City in the summer, the Portugal international decided to stay and the rest is history.

It is almost a unanimous opinion amongst Manchester City fans and pundits alike that the 27-year-old is the best midfielder in Europe on current form.

After winning his third consecutive Etihad Player of the Month award for the month of November, City’s midfield wizard revealed that Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have given a special nickname owing to his goalscoring streak this season.

Speaking on Manchester City’s official YouTube channel upon receiving his accolade, the former Monaco man said: “You know, they call, the ‘tap-in merchant’, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, they call me the ‘tap-in merchant’. But then after this goal (vs Everton) in the Premier League, I started scoring good goals!”

Bernardo Silva is spot on. Following his strikes from close range against Leicester City, Burnley and Everton, he ended up scoring absolute belters against Aston Villa and Watford.

The UEFA Nations League winner has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season, level with his best spell in front of goal during the 2018/19 campaign - 17 league games in.

Silva has reminded his sceptics of just how terrific he is - operating in the middle of the park and especially stepping up in the big games against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United in the Premier League, and PSG in the Champions League.

The nickname is certainly in jest and highlights just how tight-knit this Manchester City squad is.

