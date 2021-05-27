Bernardo Silva Reveals Pep Guardiola as Man City's 'Map' Ahead of Chelsea Champions League Final

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has exclaimed that Pep Guardiola will play a vital part if the side are to lift the Champions League this weekend.

Speaking to exclusively to Manchester City's official website, Bernardo Silva exclaimed that manager Pep Guardiola is the key to the team, and that the Catalan has more than enough experience in the Champions League to bring the silverware back to Manchester.

“Pep is our map. He has won the competition several times, both as a player and as a manager,” Bernardo said.

“He knows the way to win. We just need to listen to him and try to do what he thinks is the best for the team to win the trophy."

“If we all pull together, we are one step closer to achieve the final goal."

“He has helped me to understand that there are different moments throughout the game, both when you attack or when you defend."

“Sometimes you need to go up a gear, sometimes you need to calm the pace, he has helped me to understand the game better and what the game needs in every moment.”

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has appeared in every fixture for Pep Guardiola in this season’s Champions League, and a victory in Saturday will be his 11th trophy since joining the Citizens from Monaco in 2017.

Bernardo Silva has been instrumental to any and all success that has been achieved since he arrived at the club four years ago, with three Premier League titles and four consecutive Carabao Cup triumphs being the highlights of that period - added to by an FA Cup success in the 'Fourmidables' campaign of 2018/2019.

