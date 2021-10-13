Bernardo Silva Reveals Pep Guardiola Conversation at Etihad Stadium During Monaco Career

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has discussed his time with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, where he was a member of the 2016/17 squad that won the French title.

Silva joined Monaco from boyhood club Benfica in 2014, and throughout his time with the Ligue 1 outfit, made a total of 147 appearances whilst his impressive performances alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao led to interest from City.

Over four years since departing Monaco, Bernardo Silva has discussed the end of his time with the eight-time Ligue 1 champions, and opened up on one conversation that was held with Pep Guardiola while at the French club.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

Speaking exclusively with Football Daily, Bernardo Silva has commented on the impact that Manchester City's 2017 Champions League clash with Monaco has had on his career.

When quizzed on whether his impressive performances against the Sky Blues affected his career, Silva stated, "Maybe yes, maybe yes (it did change my career), because after the first game, I was doing some interviews and I saw Pep (Guardiola). He came to speak to me and he congratulated me on the game.”

He added, “Maybe it was that day that changed a bit my career and my life, and yes very good memories in this shirt as well - the Monaco shirt."

"This game was just crazy against Man City - we lost 5-3 at the Etihad, we beat them 3-1 in Monaco. It was just crazy the way everything went."

READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

Since joining Manchester City, the Portuguese international has made over 200 appearances for the Sky Blues and has resultantly won a plethora of honours at the club including three Premier League titles.

A popular figure amongst the City faithful owing to his immense technical ability and tenacious style of play, Bernardo Silva is believed to be keen to move on from the club next summer owing to a desire to seek a new challenge.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra