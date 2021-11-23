Bernardo Silva Reveals the Two Matches That 'Changed the Course' of His Career

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that it was a two-legged tie against his current employers that made him want to move to the Premier League from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Just a few months on from helping Monaco knock Pep Guardiola's side out of the Champions League in the Catalan's first season in charge at the Etihad Stadium, Bernardo Silva completed a £43 million switch in the summer of 2017.

The Portuguese international has since developed into one of the most complete midfielders in world football under Pep Guardiola, having led Manchester City to three Premier League titles and a plethora of trophies on the domestic front.

Despite wanting to take up a new challenge in the summer, the 27-year-old has started the season in sublime form, most recently starring in midfield for his side in their 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Almost three-and-a-half years on from joining Manchester City, the Benfica academy graduate has looked back at what persuaded him to join the reigning Premier League champions, who were knocked out of the Round of 16 stage of Europe's premier competition at the hands of Monaco in 2017.

“Those two matches (for AS Monaco against Manchester City in the Champions League) changed the course of my career," said Bernardo Silva in a new interview with the club's official website.

“I saw Pep (Guardiola) outside at the mixed zone where we were both giving interviews, and he came up to me and said, ‘Congratulations on the match’."

He continued, “It was that tie that made me want to play in the Premier League and at the end of the (2016/17) season, City asked me if I wanted to come, so it was a dream come true – and it was an easy answer."

Though Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City on the back of an astonishing season in France where he won the league and reached the Champions League semi-finals, he was largely used as a squad player by PGuardiola during his first season in England.

Bernardo added: “It took me some time to adjust to my new team-mates. It was a new style of playing, a new city and a new league, but Pep’s demands when I first arrived were something I really liked.”

