    • October 12, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Reveals Three Main Premier League Title Rivals for Man City This Season

    Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City have three main title rivals in the Premier League this season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    With just four points separating 1st and 8th place, the Premier League is shaping up to be the most exciting season in recent history, as teams drop points on multiple occasions and the title race looks wide open.

    Manchester City currently lie in 3rd place - just two points off top spot - but have played Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur all away from home.

    One player who has been key to Manchester City's successful start to the season has been Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese international, despite wanting to leave the club in the summer, has shown incredibly high levels of commitment and ability in his early-season performances. 

    Speaking exclusively to Football Daily, Bernardo Silva has been discussing the quality of the teams competing at the top of the Premier League, and who he believes are City's nearest competitors. 

    "One of our title rivals," the 27-year-old said when asked if Liverpool were Manchester City's closest rivals.

    "Chelsea were the Champions League winner, they're obviously very strong as well. Manchester United have made some great signings this summer and are very strong."

    Silva concluded, "I would say United, Liverpool and Chelsea are the main rivals this season for the Premier League title."

    If that's the case, Manchester City's head-to-head record with these sides will be extremely important come May. 

    After already picking up wins at Stamford Bridge and the King Power, as well as coming from behind twice to take a point from their recent trip to Anfield, will prove hugely beneficial in the long term.

