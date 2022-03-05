Bernardo Silva Says Fans Who 'Go to Stats' Do Not Understand Football

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has said that gathering individual statistics such as goals and assists is not needed when such contributions do not aid the team as a whole or match results, while speaking during a new interview this week.

Many people assess the greatest players by their overall statistics.

For defenders, it is usually all about how many clean sheets have been kept and how many interceptions as well as tackles have been made, while for strikers, it is of course the number of goals scored.

Yet, when it comes to some, especially midfielders, their talent cannot be judged by statistics alone, as they only tell half a story while the play, skill and work rate isn’t demonstrated by numbers.

If ever there was a player where you have to say that their quality is assessed via the eye-test, it’s Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese midfielder’s work rate nothing short of immense.

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL IMAGO / PA Images

The Manchester City midfielder preaches what he practises too, recently backing up his actions on the pitch in an interview with The Times.

Bernardo Silva told journalist Paul Hirst, “People that don’t understand the game tend to go to stats."

"Nowadays unfortunately a lot of players tend to drive themselves towards this craziness of wanting to score as many goals as they can or making as many assists as possible."

The Manchester City midfielder continued, “If you go to the social media and if you don’t score and you don’t make assists, people will say that you’re not a good player. That’s just crazy."

"I’m a midfielder. If every time I have the ball, I play like a quarterback and start shooting balls to the other box, some of them will go to the other team’s players and we will lose control of the ball, but one will be successful, and I’ll get one assist.”

IMAGO / Sportimage IMAGO / Sportimage

“But what’s the point in me getting an assist if we lose 3-1? I don’t want an assist if my team loses 3-1. You should look at what’s best for your team, and not what’s best for you. That’s much more important than finishing the season with 30 goals or 30 assists.”

This take from a modern-day footballer is refreshing to hear, especially given last season’s comments from Bernardo Silva’s fellow Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who placed an emphasis on a goal scored in a heavy loss.

The Manchester United player memorably said in March 2021, “I score this season against Tottenham. But some people say penalties don't count!”

Bernardo Silva’s Manchester City takes on Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United this Sunday in a Premier League derby clash at the Etihad Stadium that is set to have huge ramifications on both the title race and the pursuit of Champions League football for next season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra