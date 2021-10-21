Bernardo Silva Sends Message to Man City Fans Following Difficult 'Past Months'

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has expressed his gratitude to the club's supporters being chosen as City's Player of the Month for September.

The 27-year-old has made a blistering start to the season after major speculation surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium in the summer, as several reports stated that he wanted to leave his current side.

Since arriving to City from Monaco for £40 million in 2017, the Portugal international has been a key asset for the Manchester side, helping them win a host of domestic silverware, including three Premier League titles.

Bernardo, who has four years left on his existing deal at City, starred for Pep Guardiola's side in their recent 2-0 win over Burnley, with the Catalan boss singing the midfielder's praises following the victory against the Clarets.

The Benfica academy graduate's recent displays saw him pip Joao Cancelo and Rodri to claim City's Player of the Month award for September, during which the Sky Blues sealed crucial wins against Leicester City, RB Leipzig and Chelsea.

Bernardo has expressed his appreciation for the club's fans after winning the prize, saying: "I just thank them (the fans), because over the past months, it wasn't easy for me. Their support was unbelievable - thank you very much!"

The Lisbon-born star's form was summed up by a sensational run he went on in the first-half of City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield at the start of October, which Phil Foden eventually failed to convert.

The midfielder, who scored the opener in City's win against Burnley at the weekend, started in his side's 5-1 thumping of Club Brugge in the group-stage of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Bernardo has arguably been City's best and most in-form player since August, and he is certainly not carrying any hangover from the events of the summer, when he was heavily linked with a move to Spain.

Having featured 11 times across all competitions for City so far this season, the Portuguese will most likely partner Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in midfield when his side face a tricky away test against Brighton on Saturday.

