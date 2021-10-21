    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Bernardo Silva Sends Message to Man City Fans Following Difficult 'Past Months'

    Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has expressed his gratitude to the club's supporters being chosen as City's Player of the Month for September.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 27-year-old has made a blistering start to the season after major speculation surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium in the summer, as several reports stated that he wanted to leave his current side.

    Since arriving to City from Monaco for £40 million in 2017, the Portugal international has been a key asset for the Manchester side, helping them win a host of domestic silverware, including three Premier League titles.

    Bernardo, who has four years left on his existing deal at City, starred for Pep Guardiola's side in their recent 2-0 win over Burnley, with the Catalan boss singing the midfielder's praises following the victory against the Clarets.

    READ MORE: The focus of Raheem Sterling amid doubts over future revealed

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    The Benfica academy graduate's recent displays saw him pip Joao Cancelo and Rodri to claim City's Player of the Month award for September, during which the Sky Blues sealed crucial wins against Leicester City, RB Leipzig and Chelsea.

    Bernardo has expressed his appreciation for the club's fans after winning the prize, saying: "I just thank them (the fans), because over the past months, it wasn't easy for me. Their support was unbelievable - thank you very much!"

    The Lisbon-born star's form was summed up by a sensational run he went on in the first-half of City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield at the start of October, which Phil Foden eventually failed to convert.

    READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte provides insight into Phil Foden relationship

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares development of City starlet to cooking

    The midfielder, who scored the opener in City's win against Burnley at the weekend, started in his side's 5-1 thumping of Club Brugge in the group-stage of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

    Bernardo has arguably been City's best and most in-form player since August, and he is certainly not carrying any hangover from the events of the summer, when he was heavily linked with a move to Spain.

    Having featured 11 times across all competitions for City so far this season, the Portuguese will most likely partner Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in midfield when his side face a tricky away test against Brighton on Saturday.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35645291
    News

    Bernardo Silva Sends Message to Man City Fans Following Difficult 'Past Months'

    35 seconds ago
    sipa_35646584
    News

    Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Nine Preview

    13 minutes ago
    sipa_32550352
    News

    Man City Star Spends Day Off at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Following Champions League Victory

    41 minutes ago
    sipa_34658120
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City One of FIVE Clubs Interested in Premier League Striker - Pep Guardiola's Side Labelled as 'Long-Term Admirers'

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34997768
    News

    "Stay Here Forever", "Sign An Extension!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Comments From Star Midfielder

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35646458
    News

    Man City Fan Hospitalised Following Group Assault After Champions League Clash in Belgium

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35656605
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Getting Hotter' in the Race for Striker With 70 Goals in 69 Games for Current Club - Real Madrid Also Mentioned

    3 hours ago
    sipa_33364151
    News

    Ferran Torres Provides Man City Fans With Fitness Update Following Metatarsal Problem

    4 hours ago