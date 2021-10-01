Bernardo Silva Sends Strong Message Ahead of Man City Showdown With Liverpool This Weekend

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is feeling confident ahead of his side's league clash against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Premier League champions could go top of the table for the first time this season with a win at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at hands of PSG in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to get back to winning ways against the current league leaders.

The Reds, who followed up their 3-3 draw away at Brentford at the weekend with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Porto on Tuesday, have made an eye-catching start to the season after failing to retain their league crown last term.

"We are ready (to face Liverpool). It’s another big game, very important for us," said Bernardo Silva ahead of the tie, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

Silva has been one of City's best players since the start of the campaign despite being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The 27-year-old added: "We face one of the best teams in the world, away from home, in a difficult ground. We will be up for the challenge, for sure."

The Sky Blues ended a miserable run of results at Anfield with a 4-1 thrashing of Jurgen Klopp's side in February, with Ilkay Gundogan grabbing a brace against the Merseyside outfit on their own patch.

Liverpool will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the pile with a win over the Premier League champions, who have recovered from a worrying set of results in August, with four wins and a draw in their last five league outings.

