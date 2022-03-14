Bernardo Silva Sends Warning to Liverpool in Premier League Title Race After Crystal Palace Draw

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has sent a stark warning to rivals Liverpool despite his side losing ground in the race for the Premier League title with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League champions failed to score against Patrick Vieira's side for the second time this season as City failed to break the deadlock and extend their lead at the top of the league to six points on Monday evening.

Crystal Palace, who looked dangerous on the counter attack themselves, particularly in the first-half, managed to frustrate the Sky Blues in their highly-anticipated clash in south-east London ahead of what will be a fascinating contest for the league crown between City and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men will have the opportunity to close in on City and reduce the gap to the top of the table to just one point against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

IMAGO / Sportimage However, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has sent a stark warning to the Reds as they try and put further pressure on the league leaders, with the Portugal international asserting that his side will fight to retain the league title until the very end of the season despite a difficult result against Palace. IMAGO / Sportimage "(There is) still a long way to go. (It is) still better to be in our position than Liverpool and they still have to play in our stadium (in April)," Silva said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports on Monday evening. IMAGO / PA Images "We wanted to win (against Crystal Palace), to have an advantage of six points over Liverpool, with a game in hand.

"With four points, they (Liverpool) play Arsenal, we rest to play Southampton in the FA Cup. 9 games to go, very difficult fixtures ahead of us. We're going to be there, we're going to fight as usual for the title."

Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones all came close with long-range efforts against Palace on a strange evening for City, while Joao Cancelo saw his effort cannon back off the post before Aymeric Laporte failed to tap into an open net.

Laporte almost made amends by scoring with a header late on, while Silva had two glorious opportunities to score himself, but the 27-year-old had an evening to forget as he failed to convert chances from close-range in both halves.

