    October 13, 2021
    Bernardo Silva Sends Warning to Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Premier League Meeting

    Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has discussed Portugal teammate Cristiano re-joining Manchester United in the recent summer transfer window, and has sent a warning to his compatriot ahead of the meeting between the two in the Premier League.
    In the recent summer window, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo departed Juventus and returned to Old Trafford where he had previously spent many of his formative years.

    Arguably the greatest goalscorer of all-time, Ronaldo quickly got off the mark on his second debut for the Red Devils as he scored a brace to help seal a 4-1 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side against Newcastle United.

    Owing to Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League, Bernardo Silva has been quizzed on his compatriot’s latest move and subsequently commented on Ronaldo once again turning out for Manchester United.

    Speaking with Football Daily, Bernardo Silva has provided his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent return to Manchester United.

    "Well, it's a good move for him! It's his choice, it's a good move for him, he played at Man United when he was younger. It's nice, almost at the end, I don't know when he's going to finish, to go back to Man United.

    Bernardo also sent a slight warning to his Portugal teammate as he exclaimed, “Hopefully we can beat him, we're going to work very hard to beat him. But it's a very good signing, obviously."

    Since his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has so far registered a total of five goals in six appearances, with the Old Trafford side having found themselves in serious title contention for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

    However, before Ronaldo returned to the red side of Manchester, the Sky Blues were heavily linked with a move themselves following their failed pursuit of Harry Kane.

    However, a sensational deal was unable to come to fruition and consequently, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face off against the Premier League champions in next month’s Manchester Derby. 

