Bernardo Silva Shines Light on Life Under Pep Guardiola and his Initial Adaptation to Manchester City

Speaking during a recent interview with UEFA's in-house media department, Bernardo Silva has discussed life under Pep Guardiola, and his initial adaptation to the ways of Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

Since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, Pep Guardiola has been heralded for turning Manchester City into an unrelenting winning machine.

It is the Catalan boss’ constant demand for more from his players that led to the squad reaching the highest points tally in Premier League history in the 2017/18 season, and following that up with an astounding 98 points while winning a domestic treble.

Bernardo Silva, a key member in Manchester City’s two greatest Premier League title triumphs, gave an insight into the experience of playing for Pep Guardiola.

“It’s hard and good at the same time because he is very demanding. A coach that doesn’t let players rest. A coach that at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City, is used to winning year after year, never letting up”, he revealed to UEFA.tv.

IMAGO / PA Images Bernardo Silva continued, “Even after a season when we won several titles, he always demands more from us and always wants to win and win and win. So, it has been a very good experience especially in terms of the level of this team’s ambition." "It’s not easy once the quality in the squad is very high and the competition for places is also really high and having a coach that is always pushing us to the limit is, no doubt, really important.” IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

After the midfield maestro’s revelations behind the Spanish tactician’s relentless ways that help him elevate his game to the next level, he went on to discuss his thoughts on playing for Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva explained to UEFA, “I think it took me some time to adjust to my new teammates, a new style of playing, a new city, a new league."

"But his (Pep Guardiola’s) demands, when I arrived was something that I really liked a lot. It is something I identify with to be playing in a team where everybody fights ever year to win titles and is never satisfied. I like to work with those demands every day.”

