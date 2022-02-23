Skip to main content

Bernardo Silva SNUBS Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves When Naming All-Time Portuguese Premier League XI

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has snubbed Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, when selecting an all-time Portugal XI of players to have played in the Premier League.

When it comes to being especially close with the fans and sharing their rivalries with other teams, few in the current Manchester City side impress as much as Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese playmaker has regularly entertained with his antics both on and off the field, especially regarding rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

When Manchester City finally conceded their Premier League crown in 2020, the Citizens were set to give new champions, and bitter rivals, Liverpool a guard of honour prior to their clash at the Etihad Stadium.

While the rest of the Manchester City squad proceeded to do this, Bernardo Silva seemingly refused to clap, clutching a cup of coffee, and walking away early - much to the enjoyment of the sky blue faithful.

The midfielder has outdone himself though this time, by refusing to select Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes in an all-time Portuguese Premier League XI.

When asked on a video for Manchester City’s website, Bernardo Silva instead opted to pick a line-up including fellow club teammates Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, but had no room for Fernandes.

Read More

The team: Rui Patricio; Paulo Ferreira, Ruben Dias, Ricardo Carvalho, Joao Cancelo; Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Deco; Luis Nani, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On his selection, Bernardo Silva said: “It’s winning. Against Man City, it would be tight. But apart from City, it would beat all.”

This isn’t the first time this season that the City player has aggravated United’s fans as he was seen grinning, taunting the United fans who had waited outside Old Trafford to shout abuse at him following City’s 2-0 derby win.

The blues dominated the league match that day, which took place in November, with Bernardo Silva on the scoresheet and celebrating with a knee slide right in front of the Manchester United fans.

Silva’s quality on the pitch has been undeniable this season, but his close affinity with the fans off the pitch, with moments such as these, mean more than some goals ever will.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1003269287h
News

Bernardo Silva SNUBS Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves When Naming All-Time Portuguese Premier League XI

By Edward Burnett
45 seconds ago
Haaland cover
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Hold Manchester City Belief in Erling Haaland Race - Five Offers on the Table

By Vayam Lahoti
1 hour ago
Sterling vs Newcastle Away
News

Man City in Ongoing Negotiations Over New Contract for Forward - Risk of Losing Player for Free Imminent

By Vayam Lahoti
3 hours ago
Bernardo EVE
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Offers Bumper Update on Bernardo Silva - Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Cristiano Ronaldo Mentioned

By Vayam Lahoti
4 hours ago
imago1008650444h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Peterborough United vs Man City (Emirates FA Cup)

By Harry Winters
5 hours ago
imago1009992974h
News

Manchester City Star Fit and Available to Face Everton Despite Missing from Training Footage on Tuesday

By
Freddie Pye and
Vayam Lahoti
6 hours ago
imago1007965508h
Transfer Rumours

Club Willing to Accept €40M for Midfielder Admired by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand
6 hours ago
imago1002827737h
News

Bernardo Silva Names Manchester City Teammate as the Best in the World

By Srinivas Sadhanand
6 hours ago