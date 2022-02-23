Bernardo Silva SNUBS Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves When Naming All-Time Portuguese Premier League XI

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has snubbed Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, when selecting an all-time Portugal XI of players to have played in the Premier League.

When it comes to being especially close with the fans and sharing their rivalries with other teams, few in the current Manchester City side impress as much as Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese playmaker has regularly entertained with his antics both on and off the field, especially regarding rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

When Manchester City finally conceded their Premier League crown in 2020, the Citizens were set to give new champions, and bitter rivals, Liverpool a guard of honour prior to their clash at the Etihad Stadium.

While the rest of the Manchester City squad proceeded to do this, Bernardo Silva seemingly refused to clap, clutching a cup of coffee, and walking away early - much to the enjoyment of the sky blue faithful.

The midfielder has outdone himself though this time, by refusing to select Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes in an all-time Portuguese Premier League XI.

When asked on a video for Manchester City’s website, Bernardo Silva instead opted to pick a line-up including fellow club teammates Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, but had no room for Fernandes.

The team: Rui Patricio; Paulo Ferreira, Ruben Dias, Ricardo Carvalho, Joao Cancelo; Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Deco; Luis Nani, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On his selection, Bernardo Silva said: “It’s winning. Against Man City, it would be tight. But apart from City, it would beat all.”

This isn’t the first time this season that the City player has aggravated United’s fans as he was seen grinning, taunting the United fans who had waited outside Old Trafford to shout abuse at him following City’s 2-0 derby win.

The blues dominated the league match that day, which took place in November, with Bernardo Silva on the scoresheet and celebrating with a knee slide right in front of the Manchester United fans.

Silva’s quality on the pitch has been undeniable this season, but his close affinity with the fans off the pitch, with moments such as these, mean more than some goals ever will.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra