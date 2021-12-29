Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bernardo Silva Stresses Word of Warning to Man City Teammates Amid Recent Premier League Form

    Bernardo Silva says that the Manchester City squad is happy with their current position this season, but will need to keep pushing to achieve all of their goals.
    Author:

    At the half-way point of the 2021/22 season, Manchester City find themselves in a familiar position - top of the Premier League, and one of the favourites to take home the UEFA Champions League crown. 

    As the Blues keep pushing through the chaotic festive fixture period with games coming every 48 to 72 hours, Manchester City's midfield star Bernardo Silva reflected on the team's superb start to the campaign. 

    "We are happy with our current moment," Bernardo Silva said while speaking ahead of the squad's trip to face Brentford on Wednesday night.

    "Happy to be on top of the Premier League and for qualifying on top of the group in the UEFA Champions League, But we are only halfway through the season, we have done half of the job. We are in a good position in all competitions."

    Read More

    Silva continued, "But we need to carry on the same way to be able to fight for the trophies at the end of the season. We are privileged to be in the position we are and we are very pleased with our first half of the season.”

    On an individual basis, the Portuguese star has enjoyed a similarly impressive start to the campaign, being voted Manchester City's player of the month three times in a row - from September through to November.

    Those honours come off the back of a period of red hot from the midfielder this season, in which he has scored an impressive seven goals in 18 Premier League appearances. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008443476h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Stresses Word of Warning to Man City Teammates Amid Recent Premier League Form

    1 minute ago
    imago0046931278h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reveals Reasons Behind Absence of Kyle Walker and John Stones From Man City Squad

    8 hours ago
    imago1007768973h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Admits He Will Miss One Man City Star in 2022 Due to International Commitments

    8 hours ago
    imago1008837022h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Admits to Uncertainty Surrounding Man City Team Selection for Brentford Clash

    8 hours ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    News

    Pep Guardiola 'Ready to Test Up and Coming Attackers’ As Opposed to Reinvesting Ferran Torres Transfer Fee in January Window

    10 hours ago
    imago1004737940h
    News

    Updated: The Five Highest Transfer Fees Received By Man City After Ferran Torres' Switch to Barcelona

    11 hours ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    Match Coverage

    Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Significant Landmarks - Brentford vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    12 hours ago
    imago1008866795h
    News

    Jurgen Klopp Mentions John Stones' Goalline Clearance During Comparison Between Liverpool and Man City

    13 hours ago