Bernardo Silva Stresses Word of Warning to Man City Teammates Amid Recent Premier League Form

Bernardo Silva says that the Manchester City squad is happy with their current position this season, but will need to keep pushing to achieve all of their goals.

At the half-way point of the 2021/22 season, Manchester City find themselves in a familiar position - top of the Premier League, and one of the favourites to take home the UEFA Champions League crown.

As the Blues keep pushing through the chaotic festive fixture period with games coming every 48 to 72 hours, Manchester City's midfield star Bernardo Silva reflected on the team's superb start to the campaign.

"We are happy with our current moment," Bernardo Silva said while speaking ahead of the squad's trip to face Brentford on Wednesday night.

"Happy to be on top of the Premier League and for qualifying on top of the group in the UEFA Champions League, But we are only halfway through the season, we have done half of the job. We are in a good position in all competitions."

Silva continued, "But we need to carry on the same way to be able to fight for the trophies at the end of the season. We are privileged to be in the position we are and we are very pleased with our first half of the season.”

On an individual basis, the Portuguese star has enjoyed a similarly impressive start to the campaign, being voted Manchester City's player of the month three times in a row - from September through to November.

Those honours come off the back of a period of red hot from the midfielder this season, in which he has scored an impressive seven goals in 18 Premier League appearances.

