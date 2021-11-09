Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bernardo Silva Suffering from Myalgia on Portugal Duty - Man City Star Misses Training

    Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was missing from Portugal's training session on Tuesday with a muscle issue, according to a new report.
    Author:

    The 27-year-old has been in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign, most recently putting in a match-winning display in City's 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    Silva, who was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, has netted thrice in 15 appearances across all competitions already this season, including his side's second at Old Trafford at the weekend.

    Pep Guardiola's side moved up to second place in the league table as Liverpool lost away to West Ham and leaders Chelsea drew at home to Burnley, with City set to face Everton in the league after the international break.

    According to Portuguese outlet Record, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Bernardo Silva was the only player missing from the Portugal squad in training on Tuesday.

    Read More

    The report further states that the Manchester City star is suffering from 'myalgia', which refers to pain in the muscle group, though the extent of the injury is not yet known.

    An update on the injury is expected in the coming days, as it remains to be seen whether Bernardo will be passed fit to feature in Portugal's World Cup Qualifiers clash against Ireland on Thursday.

    A potential spell on the sidelines for the Benfica academy graduate will prove to be a major blow to Manchester City, who have been reliant on Silva with Kevin De Bruyne yet to hit top form after returning to fitness.

    City face PSG on matchday five of the Champions League group-stage just days after their league tie against Everton, where they can seal first place in their group with a win over the Ligue 1 giants at the Etihad Stadium.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33378735
    Transfer Rumours

    Serie A Manager Provides Major Update on Man City Target - Four Other European Clubs Interested

    29 minutes ago
    Zinchenko vs WHU Away
    Transfer Rumours

    Newly-Appointed Manager Eyes Man City Star As First Signing During Upcoming January Transfer Window

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_35956242
    News

    Bernardo Silva Suffering from Myalgia on Portugal Duty - Man City Star Misses Training

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_34528880
    News

    "Best Thing He's Done For the Club", "Leroy Sané Did it Better!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to New Commercial Venture Concerning Midfield Star

    1 hour ago
    imago1007392525h
    News

    "He Would Be a Perfect January Solution" - Man City Icon Makes Bold Claim About Premier League Solution to Striker Club's Problems

    1 hour ago
    imago1007796958h
    News

    Man City 'Confident' of Securing New Deal for In-Demand Midfield Star - Man United, Liverpool, and Barcelona All Linked

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35356140
    News

    Man United Icon Reveals Push for Former Club to Sign Man City Star

    16 hours ago
    imago0045895173h
    News

    Man City Chief Makes Claim Over Club's Fanbase Suggesting Core Support is NOT Based in the UK

    19 hours ago