Bernardo Silva Targets Two Major Trophies for Man City and Portugal Success During Second-Half of the Season

Manchester City and Portugal star Bernardo Silva has stated that personal accolades will take a backseat in his pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory this season, whilst looking to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

After failing to get his desired move away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer, Bernardo Silva has been named among the best midfielders in the world for his exploits since the start of the campaign.

The 27-year-old has registered seven goals and two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season - helping his side climb above Chelsea and Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

Silva, who joined Manchester City for £43 million from AS Monaco in 2016, has been a key player for the Sky Blues under Pep Guardiola, who has been delighted with the playmaker's showings this season.

Ahead of his side's final fixture of the calendar year - a league meeting with Brentford in west London - the Portugal international stated that his personal targets have little importance when compared to the collective objectives with club and country.

"My targets for the season are winning the Premier League, the Champions League and qualifying for the World Cup," said Silva, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

It was reported recently that Manchester City are ready to double Silva's wages to around £300,000-per-week, which would see the midfielder join the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne as the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

The playmaker added: “If we (Manchester City and the Portugal National Team) manage to achieve those goals, it doesn't matter to me if I score 5 goals or 40 goals. It doesn't really matter, to be honest.”

