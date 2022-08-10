Bernardo Silva Throws Dig At Manchester City Supporters

Bernardo Silva has been the centre of attention during this transfer window as Barcelona, who have went on a spending spree this summer, have a strong interest on the Portuguese international who has recently done an interview with ESPN.

He spoke a lot about his future and how he doesn't really know what is going to happen in the remaining weeks of this transfer window however he also mentioned the Manchester City supporters but not really in a positive light.

Silva has been a key player throughout Pep Guardiola's reign IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Speaking to Rob Dawson of ESPN he said: "When I was at Benfica, a huge club in Portugal with more fans, more everything, you do something nice, and they make it look like it's great.

"Here at Man City, you do something great and they make it look like it's just good."

It has been reported that Silva is very open to the idea of joining Barcelona and now after what he has said about the support he receives at City fans may be more open to the prospect of him leaving the club.

Silva joined from Monaco back in 2017 and since then he has gone onto play 251 games under Guardiola scoring 48 goals whilst getting 50 assists.

He has won the FA Cup once, League Cup four times and the Premier League four times during his time at the club but if Barcelona can register their new signings it is looking like they might be able to snatch Silva away from City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage