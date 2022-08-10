Skip to main content

Bernardo Silva Throws Dig At Manchester City Supporters

Bernardo Silva has been the centre of attention during this transfer window as Barcelona, who have went on a spending spree this summer, have a strong interest on the Portuguese international who has recently done an interview with ESPN.

He spoke a lot about his future and how he doesn't really know what is going to happen in the remaining weeks of this transfer window however he also mentioned the Manchester City supporters but not really in a positive light.

Bernardo Silva Celebrates At Old Trafford

Silva has been a key player throughout Pep Guardiola's reign

Speaking to Rob Dawson of ESPN he said: "When I was at Benfica, a huge club in Portugal with more fans, more everything, you do something nice, and they make it look like it's great. 

"Here at Man City, you do something great and they make it look like it's just good."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been reported that Silva is very open to the idea of joining Barcelona and now after what he has said about the support he receives at City fans may be more open to the prospect of him leaving the club.

Silva joined from Monaco back in 2017 and since then he has gone onto play 251 games under Guardiola scoring 48 goals whilst getting 50 assists.

He has won the FA Cup once, League Cup four times and the Premier League four times during his time at the club but if Barcelona can register their new signings it is looking like they might be able to snatch Silva away from City.

                         Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBarcelona

imago1001016196h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sunderland and Middlesbrough Chasing Manchester City's Marlos Moreno on a Season-Long Loan

By Matt Skinner23 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Comments On Transfer Speculation Amid Barcelona Interest

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Guerreiro
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Considering Making A Move For Raphael Guerreiro

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago1013698165h
News

'It Would Surprise Me If City Let Him Go' - Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero On Bernardo Silva

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City View Lucas Paqueta As Long-Term Kevin De Bruyne Replacement

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Pep Guardiola
News

I Never Thought I'd See Anything Like 'Man City' - Former Premier League Manager Neil Warnock

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland's First Option Was The Spanish League But Real Madrid Didn't Want Him

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Continuing Negotiations For Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago