Bernardo Silva Vents 'Frustration' With Manchester City's Performance Against Crystal Palace

Bernardo Silva says Manchester City are 'frustrated' with their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

Pep Guardiola's side failed to score against Patrick Vieira's resolute defence for the second time this season, despite the Blues creating numerous clear-cut opportunities throughout the 90 minutes.

The woodwork was struck twice, Vicente Guaita made a string of impressive saves, and Bernardo Silva struck wide some guilt-edge chances.

The Portuguese international was speaking to CityTV after the game about the performance and where it leaves them in the Premier League title race.

IMAGO / Sportimage “Very disappointing not to score my chances. It was one of those nights. It felt like it was always so close but we couldn’t get there," Silva began. IMAGO / Action Plus "First-half, my chance, Kevin [De Bruyne] hits the post, then Riyad with a great shot, then the keeper saves. I think Kevin wasn’t offside even though the flag was up. My chance in the second-half, Aymer [Laporte’s] chance with the header.

IMAGO / Sportimage "We had our chances and we couldn’t score, unfortunately. But we’re still in a good position to fight for this title, it’s still in our hands. We’ll keep going."



Monday's slip-up means Liverpool can move within a point of the league leaders when they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side are still hunting for the final Champions League spot, so it is shaping up to be an interesting contest.

Silva - continuing to discuss the game - could not hide his frustration with the amount of missed chances his side created, admitting it was all about 'centimetres'.

“Frustration. Always the first 24 hours, you’re always frustrated, you’re always a bit disappointed, and then you move on to the next one.

"We’re still in that part where you still feel a little bit frustrated about the game, but the team is doing well, behaving well, working very hard on the pitch."

The midfielder concluded, "It was just a small difference, between centimetres, scoring and not scoring. Joao [Cancelo] hitting the post in the first half. Onto the next one.”

City will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment with an FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Southampton on Sunday.

