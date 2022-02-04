Skip to main content

Bernardo Silva Walks Dog on Market Street and in Piccadilly Gardens as Middlesbrough Fans Snap Photo With Manchester City Ace

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva has been spotted taking his dog for a walk in Manchester city centre on Friday night, as travelling Middlesbrough fans grabbed a photo before their FA Cup clash at Old Trafford.

The 27 year-old midfielder - who resides in the centre of Manchester, was spotted by a group of travelling Middlesbrough fans in the heart of the city, taking his French bulldog for a walk on Friday night.

The Portugal international is known to be keen for embracing the Manchester culture, and is often seen taking advantage of what the Northern Quarter has to offer in terms of breakfast and brunch spots.

But it was the hustle and bustle of Market Street and Piccadilly Gardens where Bernardo Silva opted to walk his dog 'John' on Friday night, as the Manchester City man bumped into some travelling Middlesbrough supporters.

The Boro fans were of course on their way to Old Trafford, where the North-East side were taking on Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round - and the supporters with Bernardo Silva were keen to make the obvious joke.

Middlesbrough fan Carl Draper wrote on Twitter, "Bernardo silva said he ******* loves Paddy McNair and hopes we batter United.. his words not mine"

Away from his dog-walking antics and embracing of Manchester culture, Bernardo Silva has reportedly held 'positive talks' with Manchester City officials over the possibility of signing a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

This is according to the information of Pol Ballus at the Telegraph, who reports that following such talks between the club and Bernardo Silva's representatives, Manchester City are 'confident' that Bernardo Silva will commit his future to the club.

Bernardo Silva and his Manchester City teammates return to on-field competitive action on Saturday afternoon, as they host high-flying Championship side Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round.

